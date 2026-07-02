Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch (CB) took three accused in the sensational Balianta mob violence case, in which 32-yearold GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Biswal was killed May 7, on a two-day remand.

The accused — Panchanan Badajena alias Kalia, Skilab Pati and Bismay Mohanty — were taken into Crime Branch custody from Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Crime Branch DG Vinyatosh Mishra said, “We have secured a two-day remand of the three accused involved in the mob violence. During the remand, their statements will be recorded and they will be confronted with witnesses as part of the investigation.”

Mishra said investigators had reconstructed the sequence of events by collecting videos of the violence from multiple sources to identify the accused. “So far, 20 persons have been arrested in the case. The investigation is being carried out on a priority basis,” he said.

Speaking on the case, DGP YB Khurania said strict action would be taken against all those involved. “Action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law. If any wrongdoing or unlawful activity comes to light, necessary action will be initiated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Home department has written to the DGP, directing him to initiate disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS offi cer Dayal Gangwar.