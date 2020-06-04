Bhubaneswar: A data entry operator working at Balianta tehsil office was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,20,000 Thursday. Balianta tehsildar was also detained in this connection.

According to a report, Kailash Rath, a resident of Shastri Nagar under Kharavel Nagar police limits has a piece of land in Balianta. He had approached Dhaneswar Sahoo, the data entry operator, requesting him for conversion of his land. Sahoo, however, demanded a bribe of Rs 1,20,000 to get the job done.

Kailash contacted the vigilance department in Bhubaneswar and a trap was laid to catch the data entry operator red-handed.

Rath reached the tehsil office as planned and handed over the chemical-laced notes to data entry operator Sahoo. The vigilance sleuths caught him red-handed with the cash. Sahoo’s hand wash and pant pocket wash gave positive chemical reaction. He was subsequently arrested, a source in the vigilance said.

During interrogation, Sahoo, informed the sleuths that he was to hand over the money to the tehsildar. On the basis of his statement, the vigilance officials also detained tehsildar Rasmi Rekha Pradhan.

Registering a case (Case No-14/2020), the vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of both the tehsildar and data entry operator. Raids were going on at the time of filing this report.

