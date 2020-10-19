Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia incident in which a person was shot dead in a panchayat meeting Thursday, was sent on 14-day judicial custody by the CJM court Monday.

Dhirendra Singh was arrested by the Special Task Force in Lucknow Sunday and then taken to Ballia where he was produced before the court Monday after a medical examination.

Dhirendra Singh had shot dead Jai Prakash Pal over a dispute over allotment of ration shops. The murder took place in the presence the sub-divisional magistrate and circle officer, both of whom were later suspended.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has been openly supporting the accused. He was pulled up for his behaviour by the party leadership Sunday.