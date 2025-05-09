Islamabad: The possibility of Pakistan splitting once again is drawing global attention, with experts pointing to Balochistan’s growing independence movement. Just as Bangladesh emerged as a new nation during the 1971 war with India, calls for a separate Balochistan are now growing stronger.

While Pakistan remains focused on launching drone and missile attacks targeting Indian civilians and military positions, Baloch insurgent groups have stepped up their offensive against the Pakistani army. Reports suggest that at least three Baloch factions have seized control of parts of western Balochistan, with strong demands for independence echoing across the region. Images and videos showing rebels tearing down the Pakistani flag and hoisting their own have gone viral on social media.

In the past week alone, Balochistan has seen a sharp rise in attacks on Pakistani security forces. Friday, Baloch fighters attacked military personnel in the Faizabad area of Quetta. In a separate incident, a hand grenade was hurled at a military camp in Sibi, reportedly targeting forces from Islamabad.

Thursday also witnessed four back-to-back assaults by unidentified armed men on Pakistani forces in Quetta, the provincial capital. Commenting on these developments, Baloch writer Mir Yaar Baloch posted on X: “It’s time for the world to withdraw diplomatic missions from Pakistan and relocate them to the emerging nation of Balochistan. Farewell, Pakistan, welcome Balochistan.”

Our fight is for the restoration of genuine peace where no Pakistani will dare to ask a Hindu for reciting Kalma and murder him in front of his wife and children. Our noble fight is to make this region free of cancerous and terrorist epicenter Pakistan. Join is dignified by… pic.twitter.com/gp3heYEnw1 — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) May 8, 2025

Observers believe that Baloch groups are seizing the opportunity presented by heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Leveraging global attention, they have reportedly reached out to the United Nations to press for recognition as an independent nation. Sources suggest that Baloch leaders have already decided to completely separate from Pakistan.

PNN