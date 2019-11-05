New Delhi: A complete ban on the sale of potato wafers, soft drinks and other junk foods in school canteens and within 50 meters of school campus as also their advertisement has been proposed by the food regulator FSSAI with a view to encouraging children to consume only safe and wholesome food.

The proposed ban on sale, as well as advertisements for junk foods, are contained in FSSAI’s draft regulation titled ‘Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and healthy diets for school children) regulations, 2019’.

The Food and Standards Authority of India has sought comments from stakeholders within 30 days on the draft rules. “Foods which are referred to as foods high in fat, salt and sugar cannot be sold to children in school canteens or mess premises or within 50 meters of the school campus,” FSSAI said.

The food business operators (FBOs) manufacturing HFSS food products would be barred from advertising such foods in school premises or within 50 meters of the school campus, it added.

Junk food is used to describe food and drinks low in nutrients and high in kilojoules, saturated fat, added sugar and/or added salt. Regular consumption of junk food has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and some cancers.

In June this year, FSSAI proposed to ban advertisements of unhealthy food in and around schools. The school authorities themselves or food business operators (FBOs) contracted by it and FBOs contracted by Department of School Education for operation of the MDM scheme will have to “obtain a license” as applicable and comply with the requirements of sanitary and hygienic practices specified under the food safety law.