Attabira: Normal life was hit in Attabira block of Bargarh district due to a 12-hour bandh being observed by scores of farmers in protest against centralised token system for procurement of paddy in the current Kharif season in the district, Wednesday.

The irked farmers resorted to road blockades at several key points in the block leading to disruption of normal traffic. Business establishments, shops, markets, schools and colleges remained closed in the area in view of the bandh.

Meanwhile, the district administration took up steps to avoid any untoward incidents, sources said. Tuesday, the Bargarh Collector held discussion with the farmer’s outfit but the discussion remained inconclusive.