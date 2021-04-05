Mumbai: Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik has tested COVID-19 positive.

Ritwik took to Instagram story Sunday to share his health update. The actor wrote: “I have tested Covid positive this morning. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon.”

Ritwik garnered pan-India recognition for his starring role in the web series Bandish Bandits last year. He featured alongside the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni and others in the Amazon Prime Video web series.

Earlier on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon,” he tweeted.

This was followed by Hindi film star Govinda announcing that he has also tested positive.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care,” Govinda told IANS.