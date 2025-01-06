Pattamundai: Amid ongoing political instability and violence in Bangladesh, especially with the leadership of Muhammad Yunus taking steps against India while strengthening ties with Pakistan, there is a growing concern back in Odisha that Bangladeshi immigrants are fuelling unrest in the coastal areas of the state.

According to reports, Bangladeshi immigrants have occupied several areas under Rajnagar and Mahakalapara blocks – covering 89 km up to Batighar.

These immigrants are using boats and other means to cross the maritime borders and settle in coastal pockets of Odisha.

According to government reports, 1,649 Bangladeshi immigrants were residing in Mahakalapara and Rajnagar areas by 2009. However, unofficial figures are way above which suggests that there were around 80,000 Bengali-speaking people residing in the district at that time. And, now their number has crossed 2 lakh.

The huge influx of Bangladeshis has also taken a toll on the state’s greenery as they have cleared about 12,000 hectares of forest land for settlement.

In 2000, a fake radio station transmitting information to Bangladesh was found in Rajnagar block’s Talachua panchayat. On being informed, then district collector had sealed the station immediately.

Similarly, a few Bangladeshi nationals had trampled the Indian tricolour and hoisted a Bangladeshi flag in Kanakanagar village in 2002, triggering a national outcry. Then Kendrapara SP Dayal Gangwar had arrested the culprits. Several valuable stolen items were also recovered from 15 Bangladeshi nationals.

During that time, Bangladeshi immigrants in Odisha were provided with voter cards and government benefits, facilitating their stay here.

Now, with their increased numbers, these immigrants live under the protection of political influence and are availing various government facilities, including those under food security schemes that allow them to receive free rice.

Locals have raised concerns that these immigrants will continue to grow in number, especially as they have access to a variety of communication technologies such as VHF, UHF, radio waves, electronic navigation, and marine airwaves to send information back to Bangladesh.

Insofar as action is concerned, it is few and far between as the three coastal police stations in the district are reeling under staff crunch. As a result, the immigrants engage in criminal activities and give the cops slip every time. Local residents apprehend that unless stringent action is taken against the illegal immigrants, the situation will lead to further unrest while the illegal occupation of both forest and government lands will continue unabated.

In 2014, a committee was formed by the district administration to monitor the increasing number of immigrants. The committee instructed all district officials to report on the situation. However, political pressure, according to sources, played a spoilsport. Meanwhile, locals are facing a tough task due to increasing number of Bangladeshi immigrants while crimes, including theft and kidnapping, are rising in the coastal areas. Locals have demanded an immediate resolution to the immigrant issue.

PNN