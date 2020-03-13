Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bank of India, Kharvel Nagar Branch organised an awareness program for its women customers specifically for women Self Help Groups. BoI Zonal Manager (Bhubaneswar Zone) YN Dwivedi graced the occasion and distributed sanction letters to SHG groups financed by BOI, Kharvel Nagar Branch. Distributing sanction letter is a part of customer outreach programme under Har Ghar Dastak campaign, organised by BoI. Dwivedi urged upon the customers to avail the best services of the Bank and conveyed his best wishes to all the women customers on this special occasion. HS Dash, Chief Manager, Bank of India, Kharvel Nagar Branch presided the meeting and discussed about various initiatives being undertaken by BoI for women beneficiaries. The meeting was also attended by Sushree Sangita Patra, Senior Civil Judge, Angul.