Banki: After an embankment on Mahanadi River caved in near Gayalbanka area under Damapada block of Banki in Cuttack district Saturday, the people here are in a state of panic.

Floodwater has already entered nearby villages and farmlands in Bhagipur panchayat near the embankment, locals said.

Also read: Cuttack Durga Puja immersion festivities to be low key this year

Sources said, a breach measuring around five-foot-wide was initially formed on the embankment which later widened to around 60-foot causing heavy flooding in the area.

The embankment near Gayalbanka caved in for the second time after 1982 flood.

Following the mishap, road communication between Banki and Bhubaneswar has also been disrupted. Besides, vehicular movement on many parts of Banki were disrupted as roads were submerged with floodwater.

Sources said, Kainmundi, Sukhuakhela and Bilipada village in Banki have been waterlogged.

Besides, movements on Banki-Baideswar route have also been disrupted due to flooding in the area.

Notably, Mahanadi River in Banki area is flowing at a height of 8.1 metres as against the danger mark of 7.8 metres as of Saturday morning.

PNN