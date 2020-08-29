Cuttack: After giving the green signal for the celebration of the famed Durga Puja in Cuttack city without the usual throng of devotees in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuttack city administration Saturday ordered for immersion of Goddess Durga from various pandals sans any celebration and procession.

The call was taken in a meeting held Friday at DCP office wherein Cuttack Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi discussed the possibilities with the Puja Committee Members regarding Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Kartikeswar Puja.

Also Read: JEE (Main) examinees to undergo thermal screening before entering centre: Khurda DM

In the meeting it has been decided that in each Puja Mandap only four to five committee members will be present to oversee the rituals. No women, children and elderly persons will be allowed to the Mandap during Astami Puja of Goddess Durga.

However, the committee members will make necessary arrangements to provide Prasad to the people near the Puja Mandap.

Notably, the Cuttack district administration August 26 allowed for the celebration of Durga Puja in the Mandaps without devotees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Durga Puja to be celebrated in Cuttack sans devotees

PNN