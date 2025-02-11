American novelist Phillip Roth rightly said, “Satire is a moral outrage transformed into comic art,”. This quote resonates perfectly with the situation at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, where a satirical Odia song was played during a disgraceful incident.

In this context, a viral video is making rounds on social media, that shows the DJ at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack playing the satirical Odia song “Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi” during a floodlight malfunction in the second ODI between India and England February 9, 2025.

As the crowd waited for the floodlight issue to be resolved, the DJ’s playful choice of music lightened the mood, causing spectators to laugh and cheer. The video, quickly shared across social media platforms, captured the fun and spontaneous atmosphere during the delay.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by user ID @SangitaSethy.

The floodlight malfunction occurred in the seventh over of India’s chase of 305 runs, when one of the floodlight towers began flickering before shutting down completely. Technicians worked frantically to restore the lights, causing a 35-minute pause in play. The match eventually resumed, with India securing a four-wicket victory.

While the delay entertained fans, the incident raised concerns about Barabati Stadium’s infrastructure. The Odisha government has issued a show-cause notice to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for an explanation regarding the floodlight failure.

PNN