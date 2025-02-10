In this fast-paced world, people often perform strange tricks to go viral. Some do dangerous stunts, while others surprise viewers with their unique talents. Recently, a video of a boy has gone viral, leaving users stunned.

In the video, the boy performs an amazing trick using a banana leaf. He appears to be flying on the leaf as if it’s part of a magic show.

While many viral tricks are created with the help of science, some people showcase their creativity in videos that quickly gain attention on the internet. Take a minute to watch this viral video, where the boy rides on a banana leaf, making it seem as though he is flying.

In the video, the boy appears to be soaring through the air while sitting on a banana leaf. At first glance, it seems like magic, but it turns out to be a dance video. Upon closer inspection, you can see that the boy has tied his feet to the banana leaves and is hanging from a stick, assisted by his friends. The camera angle and editing make it look incredibly smooth and realistic. This is why the video, originally posted last year, is now going viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by an account named hyperskidsafrica, and users are flooding the post with comments. One user wrote, “This level of creativity is seen a lot on the internet these days.” Another user commented, “Nowadays, even small children are showing amazing artistry for likes and views!”