Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and MLA from Baramba (Cuttack) Assembly constituency seat Debiprasad Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

The legislator himself took to social media to share his diagnosis.

Mishra said that he is asymptomatic while his temperature and oxygen level is stable. However, he is under doctor’s consultation as he is a diabetic patient.

Mishra further said that he will be performing his duties through tele-conferencing and urged his supporters as well as party workers not to contact him in petty matters.

Taking to social media, he asserted that he had isolated himself after his driver tested positive for the virus a day before. The test results of other employees and their family members were found to be negative.

Notably, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

PNN