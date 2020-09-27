Bargarh: COVID-19 tally in Bargarh district moved past 6,000 mark Sunday with 154 fresh cases. The district’s total cases have increased to 6,098.

Bargarh is reporting over one hundred cases every day for the last couple of days. While this has been a cause of worry for the administration and people, the COVID-19 tally surpassing 6,000-figure has triggered panic.

Of the fresh 154 cases, 53 are females and the rest are males.

According to district information and public relation officer Kalyani Dash, so far 5,041 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,045 patients are undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed 12 lives in the district.

The district administration has advised the people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing when they are in markets or at shops, wash hands with soap and not to go out if not absolute necessary.

Curiously, a man from this district — identified as Prahallad Bisi — recently claimed that he has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Bargarh drugs inspector Sasmita Dehury met the man September 26 and her team seized all the untested vaccines from a factory. Dehury assured that action would be taken against the man for violating the Drugs Act.

PNN