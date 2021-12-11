Bargarh: In view of the pandemic situation and fears of the third wave, the district administration has postponed the Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh this year.

Notably, the festival is the largest open theatre festival in the world.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Committee Friday, keeping in view the existing guidelines of the state government.

The meeting was presided over by the Collector. On the other hand, the administration is waiting for the government guidelines for Covid-19 for January, 2022.

It was stated that if Dhanu Yatra is possible as per fresh guidelines, another meeting will be held in this regard. Next course of action will be taken by the administration.

The tithi for Dhanu Yatra is from January 7 to January 17, 2022. As per tradition, ‘subha stamba’ establishment for the festival should be held January 19.

The preparations for Dhanu Yatra are made at least a month or two in advance. However, organizing the festival depending on the January guidelines may not be possible, it was said.

Dhanu Yatra is usually an 11-day festival that dramatically chronicles the birth of Lord Krishna and his childhood leelas, visit to Mathura and killing of demon Kansa.

During the festival, Bargarh is decorated as Mathura and Ambapalli village on the outskirts of the town as Gopapura. River Jira is treated as Yamuna.

The drama is hosted in 14 open air theatres.

