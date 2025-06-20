Baripada: The alleged gangrape of a married woman under Sadar police limits here in Mayurbhanj district has taken a surprise turn with the husband of the survivor turning hostile and rejecting his claims Thursday. The woman’s husband alleged that he had lodged a false complaint of gangrape of his wife in the police station after being coerced by some people. The husband of the survivor backing off from his previous charges and rejecting the allegations in a fresh statement has gone viral in social media Thursday.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have alleged that efforts are being made to hush up the case and demanded stringent action against the accused persons. Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress party led by former vice-president Arabinda Das, state president of Chamber of Commerce Jogesh Agarwall, and woman leader Susmita Agarwal met Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons. The woman’s husband had lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station that four persons had abducted his wife when she was asleep June 16 night and gangraped them inside a closed room in another village. Police registered a case and launched an investigation, but failed to arrest the accused as they were absconding. When contacted, Sadar SDPO Prabhat Mallick said the charges appeared to be false during the probe.