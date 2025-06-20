Bhubaneswar: BJP MP and former Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, following a surprise raid on Bhograi police station in Balasore district, rescued a person who had been illegally and inhumanely detained at the police station in iron shackles for the past two days.

As per reports, the victim, Kartika Chandra Bhol of Jayarampur village, works for Manmath Dutta, a resident of Barabatia in Bhograi block, as an operator of the sound system owned by Dutta. Local sources claimed that in January, the victim and Manmath had exchanged their motorcycles for some reason. Later, the victim allegedly refused to return Manmath’s bike, demanding his pending salary.

On May 20, Jayanti Dutta, Manmath’s wife, lodged a complaint at the Bhograi Police Station alleging that their bike had been stolen by Kartika. Acting upon the complaint, police later seized the vehicle but couldn’t find Kartika.

On June 17, the victim and his wife allegedly went to the police station to get his bike back. But the police staff allegedly misbehaved with the couple and detained the victim while asking his wife to return home.

Meanwhile, Kartika’s wife was shocked Thursday to find out that her husband was in handcuffs and his legs were tied with iron chains. She, along with a relative, rushed to a nearby meeting place after coming to know about the presence of local MP Sarangi. She narrated her ordeal before Sarangi, who paid a surprise visit to the police station and rescued the victim.

He also showed the District Superintendent of Police the sorry situation of Kartika through a video call. “The Bhograi Police Station has this uncivilised tradition of indulging in such inhuman acts. Earlier, too, I had also talked to the inspector in charge of the police station for similarly keeping a man in chains a few days ago. I have reports that the staff used to arrest people in minor cases while leaving criminals involved in serious crimes. In this particular matter, police have detained the victim without registration of any case, which is completely illegal,” said Sarangi.

On the other hand, the Director General of Police, Odisha, Y.B. Khurania, placed the Inspector In-Charge of Bhograi police station on suspension for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

“Pending the drawal of disciplinary proceedings, Sri Sriballav Sahu, IIC, Bhograi PS, Dist. Balasore is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty,” reads the order issued Thursday.