Baripada: A minor girl from this town has lodged a complaint with local police accusing a man of raping her, filming the incident and later circulating the video.

According to a source, the incident took place about four months back. However, the victim had been keeping quiet fearing social stigma. She mustered up courage and lodged a complaint Saturday after the video of the incident started doing rounds Monday. The girl has accused the alleged perpetrator of the crime to have circulated the video.

She has mentioned in her complaint that the accused took her forcibly to a nearby forested area and raped her while she was returning from her college alone. The accused also shot the act in his mobile phone apart from threatening her to share the video on social media if she disclosed the incident, she mentioned.

Even though the girl kept quiet, the video surfaced last Monday forcing her to confide with her family about the incident following which the complaint was lodged.

The minor has also mentioned that the accused absconded after threatening to kill her family members.

Registering a FIR on basis of the victim’s complaint, the cops have started a probe into the matter. The girl was sent for a medical test as well. Superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Pattanayak said, “The case assumes significance since the victim is a minor. Efforts are on to nab the accused.”

PNN