Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the row between Odia actress Barsha Priyadarshini and her husband actor turned politician Anubhav Mohanty, the actress moved the Supreme Court Saturday.

Barsha has appealed the apex court to transfer the case her husband filed at Patiala court to Cuttack. Anubhav filed a case at Patiala court seeking divorce from her wife.

It is Barsha who first leveled allegations of domestic violence against the actor. She has filed a case under ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ before the SDJM, Cuttack. The actress has also demanded alimony from her husband.

She has demanded a compensation of Rs 13 crore, Rs 50,000 per month for maintenance, Rs20,000 per month for house rent and Rs 2crore for loss of earning and medical expenses from Anubhav.

In response to the complaint filed by Barsha, Anubhav has also filed a divorce petition against his wife at Patiala court. Among some serious allegations he has brought against his wife, one allegation is that the actress had not allowed her husband to have physical relationship with her.

