Cuttack: Odisha Police has begun extensive preparations for the Rath Yatra 2026, with Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania chairing a high-level review meeting at State Police Headquarters in Cuttack, Thursday. The annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath is scheduled to be held July 16 and is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad.

The meeting was also attended by Crime Branch DG Vinyatosh Mishra, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and several senior officials. Elaborate security and crowd management measures will be put in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival, police officials said. During the meeting, Khurania directed senior officers to strengthen security arrangements and ensure coordinated action at all levels to avoid any lapses during the event. He stressed the need for close monitoring of all operational aspects.

As per the Srimandir schedule, major rituals connected with the festival will begin with Snana Purnima June 29, followed by Nabajaubana Darshan July 14, Rath Yatra July 16, Hera Panchami July 20, Sandhya Darshan July 23, Bahuda Yatra July 24, Suna Besha July 25, Adharapana July 26 and Niladri Bije July 27. Police said several new initiatives will be introduced this year for crowd management and traffic regulation.

Eight parking spots will be set up to streamline traffic movement during the festival. Dedicated clearance teams will be deployed ahead of the chariots during the pulling of the carts to facilitate smooth movement, while crack teams will be stationed at vulnerable and high-density locations. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed at important points across Puri, along with road dividers, delineators and traffic zones for better traffic management. To curb crime during the festival period, DGP directed to intensify special drives across police stations and conduct regular checks at hotels and lodges. Considering the possibility of habitual offenders from outside states entering the festive city, police have planned to display their photographs on LED screens at railway stations and bus terminals. Security along the beach area will also be strengthened with intensified patrolling and temporary police outposts.

Coordination with railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be enhanced to ensure security arrangements at Puri, Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Jatni railway stations. The security plan will also include deployment of K-9 squads, NSG-trained SOG teams, STU personnel, special anti-stampede arrangements, barricading and dedicated systems for orderly darshan of devotees. The meeting also focused on disaster management, emergency response mechanisms and ensuring quick inter-departmental coordination during the festival period.