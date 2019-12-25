Cuttack: Pace bowler Basant Mohanty’s (6/17) form with the red cherry continued as Odisha dismissed Uttarakhand for a paltry 117 runs in their third Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy at the DRIEMS ground here, Tuesday. The tall and lanky fast bowler had also claimed a six-wicket haul in the last game against Assam.

At stumps the hosts were 98 for three with Biplab Samantray (35 batting) and Shantanu Mishra (30 batting) at the crease. The two have so far put on an unbeaten stand of 57 runs for the fourth wicket. It was timely considering the fact that Odisha had lost the wickets of last match centurion Debashis Samantray (0), Govind Poddar (11) and skipper Subhranshu Senapati (16) with only 41 on board .

The morning however, belonged to the Odisha pacers. Basant was well-supported by Rajesh Mohanty (1/32), Debabrata Pradhan (2/39) and Suryakant Pradhan (1/27). Overall the Uttarakhand innings lasted just 48.4 overs.

The hosts won the toss and put the visitors into bat on the DRIEMS pitch which has the tradition of helping the pacers on the first couple of days. Except for D Negi (36, 68b, 4×4, 2×6) none of the other Uttarakhand batsmen could offer any resistance to the Odisha pacers. Only two other got into double figures, opener TM Srivastava (24) and Dhanraj Sharma (17).

It will be important for both Biplab and Shantanu to see out the first couple of hours Wednesday. Batting after that will become comparatively easier. Odisha will certainly want to ensure a healthy first innings lead so that they do not have to bat again.

Incidentally Basant took his first class haul of wickets to 371 after Tuesday’s play. This was the 22nd time he claimed five wickets or more in his career.

