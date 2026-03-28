Keonjhar: Two Juang tribal hamlets in Banspal block of Keonjhar district remain deprived of basic amenities such as roads, electricity and safe drinking water, underscoring persistent gaps in rural development.

The villages — Dhenkitopa, located on Singha hill, and Handibhangaa on Alupada hill — remain largely inaccessible. Residents must traverse three hills on foot to reach nearby areas.

With no motorable road, even bicycles are impractical, leaving villagers dependent entirely on narrow footpaths.

Dhenkitopa is home to about 20 families, while Handibhangaa has around 15.

Livelihoods depend on shifting cultivation, goat rearing and the collection of forest produce. Villagers travel to Kanjipani market once a week to procure essential items.

Basic services remain scarce.

Residents rely on hill streams for drinking water, often digging small pits to collect it.

Although solar lighting has recently been provided, the villages still lack an electricity connection.

Educational facilities are also inadequate.

With no schools in the hamlets, children attend a primary school at Upper Panasansa, which itself operates without a proper building.

Classes are reportedly conducted in a community hut.

Villagers have long demanded a pucca road to improve connectivity.

“There is no use of bicycles as there is no road.

If a road is built, we will consider buying one,” said resident Danar Juang.

Upper Panasansa, which faced similar hardships, is now seeing road construction.

ITDA Project Director Shibashankar Mishra said he would review the situation and initiate steps after assessment.