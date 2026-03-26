Raipur: The number of armed Maoist cadres in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh has declined sharply by over 5,500 in recent years, marking a major success in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said this significant reduction has brought the region closer to its target of becoming completely free from Maoist influence by March 31 this year.

Addressing the media, Vijay Sharma said that around 3,000 Maoists have surrendered in the recent period, accounting for a substantial drop in the number of armed cadres.

In addition, security forces have arrested nearly 2,000, or slightly more, Maoist operatives over the last two years. Together, the surrenders and arrests have resulted in a reduction of about 5,000 in the strength of armed Maoist cadres.

The Home Minister added that security forces have neutralised 525 Maoists in various operations. Thus, the total number of armed cadres has declined by 5,525.

Sharma expressed confidence that with the continued efforts of both Central and state security forces, the entire Bastar region would soon be free from the grip of Maoist violence. He praised the courage and determination shown by personnel of the Central and state armed forces in achieving this progress.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also highlighted the development through a series of posts on social media platform X. He said that decisive policies of good governance have brought a new wave of change in Bastar.

More than 2,800 individuals have given up the path of violence and returned to the mainstream under the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025. According to the Chief Minister, this reflects that the power of development and trust is stronger than any ideological deviation.

Chief Minister Sai said that the influence of Maoism is gradually receding from Bastar with the spread of good governance. The region, once known for fear, violence and alienation, is now moving forward with confidence towards democracy, development and trust.

He emphasised that the strong resolve of the government, combined with active public participation, has created a firm foundation for lasting peace. The Chief Minister described the transformation as a powerful example of how trust can bring enduring change.

Bastar, long considered the epicentre of Naxal activities, is now showing signs of a more peaceful future. Security officials believe that sustained operations and rehabilitation efforts will help eliminate the Naxal problem from the region in the coming months.