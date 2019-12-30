Basudevpur: The sub-registrar office at Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district being an important public office, local residents have alleged of severe irregularities here, a report said.

As a result, undue delay is seen in the registration of sale-deeds and registration of marriages. Malfunctioning of the official mechanism has allegedly been a regular episode at the sub-registrar office.

Moreover, the posts of sub-registrar office and senior clerk have been lying vacant for past several months. It is said that in the absence of a sub-registrar, other staff demand bribe and behave willfully.

Staffers do not hesitate to ask even for more money than usual government fee by violating the registration norms and land related records are handed over to applicants beyond stipulated time.

Reacting to this, sub-registrar in-charge and local tehsildar Radhakanta Barik, said, “I had to return some deeds and other documents even after verification as it wasn’t done properly. Certainly, I will take strong action against any wrongdoer, if any case of irregularity is brought to my knowledge.”

PNN