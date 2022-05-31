Mumbai: Four of the biggest films from Bollywood namely the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4 starring Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project will be heading to OTT after their theatrical runs as a part of multi-film licensing deal.

The deal is a part of a collaboration between streaming platform Prime Video and producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

The slate of titles will present storylines across genres like action, patriotic war drama, ambitious period pieces and others. In addition, the films will also be available ‘to-rent’ on Prime Video in the ‘Early Access Rental’ window.

Commenting on the development, Sajid Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, producer & director said in a statement, “Amazon Prime Video has been instrumental in breaking all barriers in entertainment – geographical, linguistic, or otherwise. In Prime Video, we believe we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering immersive cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem.”

He further mentioned, “This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video – we are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content selection. As the world of storytelling evolves across genres, I believe this association will pave the way for more collaborations between the two brands to follow.”

These films will feature some of Bollywood’s most popular talents, including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and others. The slate also brings together some of the most respected, powerhouse directors including national award-winning directors like Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore, Dangal) Ravi Udyawar (Mom), Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal) and Saket Chaudhry (Hindi Medium).

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, spoke about the collaboration in a statement, “We are excited to venture into this milestone collaboration with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is known to create films that connect instantly with audiences. By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers’ screens worldwide.”