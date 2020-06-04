Aradi: Prior to 1999, most parts of Aradi in Bhadrak district were abuzz with twittering of baya birds (known as weaver birds) ahead of the monsoon. Nests of baya birds hanging and swinging from palm, date and coconut trees were a common sight in the area.

The super cyclone devastated coastal districts while the weaver bird (Baichadhei) did a vanishing act.

Now, they are seen weaving their nests in two villages – Kulaipada and Khatuapatna. However, these birds are not seen in other parts of the district. The return of these birds has brought joy to local residents and environmentalists.

“These birds were almost extinct in our area. Good news is that for the past five years, weaver birds have been nesting in our village. The chirping melody of these small birds is being heard in Kuleipada too, “said the villagers of Khatuapatana.

The Kuleipada villagers were disheartened in the absence of these winged guests. Flocks of these birds are found in grasslands and they are known for their hanging nests woven from leaves of tall trees. These nest colonies are usually found on thorny trees, coconut trees or palm fronds.

Environmentalists and ornithologists are concerned about the dwindling bird species in the state with a decline of plam trees, the favourite trees for nests.

Previously, the weaver birds were found in Aradi region in large numbers. It is believed that presence of weaver birds brings prosperity to people in the area.

They nest in colonies usually close to the source of food, nesting material and water. The pendulous nests are woven with long strips of paddy leaves, rough grasses and long strips torn from palm fronds.

Nests are often located on the eastern side of trees, where they are believed to provide shelter from the Southwest Monsoon.

The people of Kuleipada have expressed concern over safety and conservation of the weaver birds.

Locals demanded that the forest department and NGOs working for wildlife conservation come forward for the protection and conservation of the fast vanishing bird species.

Significantly, cyclone Fani, which had ravaged the green cover along the coast, failed to deter the weaver birds from making nests in these two villages, locals said.

PNN