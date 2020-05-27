Berlin: There might be no fans in the stadiums but the Bundesliga knows the world is watching. Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller is ready to take advantage of this fact and he has been charm personified. Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their crunch game Tuesday. This win certainly paved the way for Bayern’s eighth Bundesliga title.

World watching Bundesliga

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the German top-flight is the only top-level game on the planet. Football fans everywhere are watching.

After scoring the only goal, Joshua Kimmich displaced Donald Trump as the top-trending subject on Twitter in the US. Then there was veteran Mueller smiling and joking as he reached out to international viewers. He gave a post-match interview in almost faultless English.

Fun-loving guy

Mueller is known in his own country as an interviewee with a sense of humour. After the victory, he beamed as he faced a microphone. Mueller happily showed off his German sense of humour. He talked about the length of Roman Buerki’s arms. He also compared teenage teammate Alphonso Davies to the Roadrunner, complete with sound effects.

Describing the goal in a funny manner

Mueller described Kimmich’s game-winning lob over Dortmund keeper Buerki as ‘having a long hang time’. The footballer made funny expressions watching the ball pass over his head.

“I had a good feeling,” Mueller said. “Roman Buerki is a great keeper. One of his strengths is he is maybe one of two steps outside his goal. Because he doesn’t have the longest arms so he comes a couple of steps forward to have a better angle. Joshua saw that and took advantage of it,” the footballer added.

Assessing teammates

The interviewer quickly asked about the impressive and pacy Canada wing-back Davies. “A player with a lot of heart and with extreme power,” said Mueller. “Sometimes however, he does not have the best position sense. When the opponent thinks ‘Oh, I have time,’ meep, meep, meep’ the Roadrunner comes and steals the ball,” Mueller added.

Pleasing performance

Mueller was pleased with his team’s display in a game in which both sides showed occasional signs of rust. “We did a great performance. With the ball perhaps not our best, but with our heart. That’s the most important thing,” said Mueller, tapping his chest. “This game is maybe the decider and we won it. It’s a great feeling,” he added with a big smile.

Agencies