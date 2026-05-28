Bhubaneswar: The grand final of the “2nd Michael Kindo Memorial Championship Trophy 2026 – All India Women’s Hockey Championship” concluded successfully at Kalinga Stadium Wednesday, marking the culmination of an exciting and competitive tournament that celebrated women’s hockey at the national level.

South Eastern Railway emerged victorious with a commanding 3-1 win over SAI Kolkata in the final.

After SAI Kolkata took an early lead through a penalty corner, SER bounced back strongly with clinical field goals and a late penalty corner conversion.

Their attacking intent and disciplined performance helped them overturn the deficit and seal the title in style.

The win capped off an impressive campaign for South Eastern Railway on the big stage.

CISF secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Sports Hostel Sundargarh in the 3rd/4th place match.

Sports Hostel Sundargarh struck first through an early penalty corner, but CISF responded in dominant fashion with two penalty corner goals and two field goals.

Their attacking consistency and sharp finishing proved decisive as they controlled the game after the early setback.

With the win, CISF clinched third place in the tournament on a strong note.

Organised by the Bhubaneswar Hockey Club Trust in association with the Hockey Association of Odisha, the championship paid tribute to legendary Olympian Michael Kindo while providing a platform for emerging women hockey players from across the country.

The final match was graced by several eminent dignitaries and distinguished guests including Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India; Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary; Bijaya Kumar Swain, Additional Secretary to Government & CEO, HPCO; Rakesh Choudhary, Commandant, CISF; Olympians Deep Grace Ekka, William Xalxo and Lazrus Barla; International Hockey Players Dipsan Tirkey and Jhilli Dalabehera; and Nishan Jyoti Mohanty, International Hockey Technical Official.

Also present on the occasion were Captain Ratikanta Nayak, Chairman, Bhubaneswar Hockey Club Trust; Biswabijaya Sahoo, President, Bhubaneswar Hockey Club Trust; Ranjan Kumar Das, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Hockey Club Trust; and Sanatan Sahoo, General Secretary, Hockey Association of Odisha.

The prize distribution ceremony was conducted in a grand manner, where the dignitaries presented trophies and medals to the winning and runner-up teams.

Among the individual award winners, Sonali Minz of South Eastern Railway was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while Kirti of CISF won the Best Defender award.

Shapna Bhengra of SAI Kolkata was named Best Midfielder and Sanjan Kiro of Sundargarh Team received the Best Forward award.

Albelarani Toppo of South Eastern Railway was declared Player of the Tournament.