COVID-19 has been doubling almost every fortnight and is at its peak across the world. In such a situation, you need to focus more on your health and strengthen your immune system.

During this crucial time, the only thing that can protect you from the COVID is your immune system. If your body’s immunity system is good, then you can fight this novel virus. Many people affected by COVID-19 have successfully recovered due to their strong immune system.

But there are many foods that we consume daily that can harm our immunity. That is why you should stay away from such foods during this time. Here are some foods that you should not include in your diet to be healthy.

Alcohol: One should stay away from intake of alcohol as it weakens immune system.

Fast food: We all know that high intake of fast food can have a bad effect on your health. Frequently taking burgers and pizzas can affect your immune system. In this era of Corona, it would be very appropriate to make distance from these stuffs.

Smoking: Despite knowing that smoking is harmful for health, people smoke, but smoking during the corona period can prove to be fatal.