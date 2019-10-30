If you thought that over exposure to sun, depression, stress, work load and smoking were the only things to worry about when it comes to speeding up the ageing process then you are wrong.

In fact, lots of factors play into how fast you age, and how the aging shows up on your skin. There are plenty of things that you can control when it comes to ageing. Even sometimes the food that we are eating in our day to day lives, it also affects a lot when it’s come to ageing.

Here are the seven foods that affect our ageing process:

Caffeine: Most of us love a good cup of coffee. Just remember to drink an extra glass of water for each cup of coffee you have to counteract caffeine’s dehydrating effects on the body.

Alcohol: Alcohol also robs our bodies and neutralizes vitamins A, B and C which are vital for skin and overall health. Excessive alcohol depletes minerals including magnesium and zinc, as well as essential fatty acids, all of which are needed to slow down the onset of premature ageing.

Sugar: Sugar is the food to avoid if you want to slow down the ageing process. It not only makes us fat but also makes us wrinkly, as it cross-links with collagen, making our skin less flexible and dehydrating it too.

Potatoes and grains: The potatoes and grains ultimately break down into sugar in our bodies and slow down our metabolism, which is crucial for skin health. Not to mention they give us almost nothing in return – except calories.

Transfats: Transfats are also known as the damaged fats you find in foods such as biscuits, and in fast foods and deep fried foods. They reduce the fluidity of our cells, burden the liver and add to inflammation, i.e. ageing.

Processed meat: Processed meats are high salt content adds to puffiness, and the preservatives they contain trigger inflammation. To add, they also use up vitamin C, which is central to collagen formation.

Artificial sweetners: These are liver-toxic and we need our liver in the best possible order to slow down the ageing process.