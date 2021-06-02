Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday asked senior government officials and Collectors to be prepared for the possible third wave of the Covid pandemic, which is apprehended to affect children.

Chairing the weekly Covid review meeting with district Collectors and SPs through virtual mode, Naveen said, “Hopefully in the coming weeks, Covid caseload will continue to decline in the state.

Nevertheless, we should learn from experience and be prepared for the possible third wave of the pandemic. Special arrangements need to be put in place to treat infected children in every district.”

He said the main weapon against future Covid-19 waves and variants will be the vaccination programme. “We are trying in every possible manner to increase the supply of the vaccines in spite of all constraints. We hope the vaccine supply will increase in the next month,” Patnaik said.

Stating the Covid situation in the state is improving, the Chief Minister said the test positivity rate (TPR) has come below 15 per cent and in most districts there is a declining trend in new positive cases.

The impact of the lockdown is now visible and, to further control the spread of the virus, the restrictions have been extended till June 17, he pointed out.

As there is a possibility that the cases might increase in the cyclonehit areas, he advised the officials to increase testing in these areas and undertake necessary follow-up action taken on priority.

Expressing concern over increasing number of cases of black fungus in the state, the CM said, “Please ensure that we have sufficient number of trained doctors and medicines to deal with this disease.” The door-to-door survey to identify potential Covid cases has started from May 24.

He asked the officials to launch publicity and IEC campaigns to make people aware of the programme.

PNN