Koraput: A 60-year-old farmer was seriously injured in a bear attack early Thursday morning in Gumuda panchayat under Kotpad block in Odisha’s Koraput district, officials said.

The victim, identified as Radha Chalan, had gone to guard his maize crop near the Indravati river, where wild animals are a known threat.

According to a source, while he was asleep around 4am, a wild bear emerged from nearby sugarcane fields and mauled him.

Chalan sustained severe injuries to his face and head. Hearing his cries for help, nearby farmers rushed to the spot and rescued him.

He was later shifted to the sub-divisional hospital in Jeypore in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Forest officials have been informed of the incident. Frequent sightings of wild bears in the area have raised concerns among the local farming community.

