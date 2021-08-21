Bhubaneswar: After the state government decided to keep the iconic warrior-horse statue at its place in Master Canteen square of Bhubaneswar amid public outcry, the local administration Saturday started a beautification drive around it.

According to a senior official, the beautification work has been jointly taken up by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). Noted Odia sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo will coordinate the work.

Two stone-made statues of lady dancers located near the horse were shifted in the first phase with the help of cranes and will be reinstalled after the completion of the proposed expansion work of nearby roads.

Also read: Container truck runs over scooter killing rider in Balasore district

“I had submitted an architectural plan of the place to BMC as well as BDA and it has been accepted. We have already started the beautification work. Hopefully, we will be able to finish it within the stipulated time period of two and half months,” the sculptor said.

The beautification work will be carried out on an area from Master Canteen square up to Ram temple square. All statues in this stretch will be illuminated to enhance the visual appeal, the sculptor added.

Notably, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) had proposed relocation of the warrior-horse statue which symbolises the might of the ancient Kalinga. The proposal was approved by the state Culture department. However, locals and political parties vehemently opposed the move forcing the state government to change its plan and keep the statue at the original location.

PNN