Udala: A swarm of bees attacked four workers cleaning an overhead water tank in Mayurbhanj district Friday, leaving three seriously injured and trapping one man atop the structure for nearly four hours. The incident occurred in Ward No. 1 under Udala NAC when the workers had climbed the tank to carry out cleaning work.

As they ascended, bees from a hive on the ladder suddenly attacked them. Three workers — Jitendra Jena, Sanjay Kumar Jena and Balaram Jena — managed to climb down but collapsed near the base of the tank with severe injuries. Locals rushed them to Udala hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, another worker, Himanshu Das, could not descend and took shelter inside the tank to escape the swarm. He remained trapped inside the 80-foot-high structure for around four hours. Fire services personnel reached the spot after being alerted and rescued him using protective gear. All four workers are from Motiganj area in Balasore district and had been engaged for cleaning the tank, officials said.