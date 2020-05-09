Mumbai: Ajay Devgn Friday shared a throwback picture of him with wife Kajol, giving a humorous touch to the ongoing lockdown phase.

“Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback,” he captioned the image.

Netizens were amused.

A user commented: “Hahah, but this lockdown is permanent, don’t hope for any relaxation.”

Another one wrote: “You cannot escape from this lockdown.”

Ajay and Kajol have been happily married for the past 21 years. They have two children, Nysa and Yug.

On the film front, Kajol will be next seen in Netflix’s “Tribhanga”. Ajay has projects like “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and “Maidan” coming up.