Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Salman Khan has come forward to help actor Faraaz Khan. The latter is currently under treatment in a Bangalore hospital after being diagnosed with brain infection. The news was confirmed by actress Kashmera Shah on Instagram. In her post, Kashmera also claimed that Salman Khan has paid Faraaz’s hospital bills. Earlier Faraaz Khan’s family in a post had said that they were facing a cash crunch and they would Rs 25 lakh for treatment of the ailing actor.

“You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he (Salman) is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan,” Kashmera wrote on her Instagram account.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of Salman.

Faraaz starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release Mehndi and Vikram Bhatt’s 1996 thriller Fareb, suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as consequence of the seizures.

The actor required Rs 25 lakh for treatment, for which his family started a fundraiser. As of Wednesday, they revealed that they had raised over Rs 3,20,000.