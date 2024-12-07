Bengaluru: A man was arrested by Bengaluru Police for blackmailing his girlfriend and extorting Rs2.5 crore from her family. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the 20-year-old victim, who could no longer bear the continuous demands made by the accused.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar.

Kumar used intimate videos to blackmail the woman, demanding jewellery, expensive watches and even a luxury car, the police informed.

Police said the victim met Kumar in boarding school, where they became friends but later lost touch. They reconnected years later and developed a relationship. Kumar allegedly promised to marry her and recorded intimate videos during their trips, claiming they were for his personal use.

Afterwards, Kumar used these videos to blackmail the woman by threatening to share them online, demanding large sums of money. Police said the victim secretly withdrew Rs1.25 crore from her grandmother’s account and transferred it to bank accounts provided by Kumar. Over time, she gave him Rs1.32 crore in cash on various occasions.

Kumar’s demands escalated, forcing the woman to hand over expensive watches, jewellery, and a high-end car. Some funds were also transferred to his father’s bank account.

“When Kumar continued making demands, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. Mohan Kumar has been arrested,” a police official said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand described the case as a ‘well-planned crime’ and confirmed that Kumar extorted Rs2.57 crore. Police have recovered Rs80 lakh so far from Kumar’s possession.

PNN