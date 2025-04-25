New Delhi: Pakistan has reportedly been moving its military equipment towards the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of the escalating tensions with India. Residents in Rawalpindi, Punjab, say they saw large convoys of army trucks and tankers coming toward the area, RT, a Russian state-controlled media, reported Friday.

Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India’s assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in Tuesday’s Pahalgam strike that killed 26 people. In another development, Indian Army has effectively responded to unprovoked firing by Pakistani military at some places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp escalation of tension between the two neighbours.

Military sources said the Pakistan military resorted to the firing Thursday, adding there were no reports of any casualties. There is no official word from the Indian Army on the Pakistani firing and the Indian response.

“There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on LoC initiated by Pakistan,” said a source. “The firing was effectively responded to,” the source added.

As tensions between India and Pakistan rose, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in Srinagar with senior Army commanders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers refused to hand over a BSF jawan, who inadvertently strayed to the other side, for the third straight day Friday and remained non-committal on his whereabouts, official sources said. The jawan, Constable Purnam Sahu of the 182nd Border Security Force (BSF), was apprehended by the Rangers from a farming field along the Ferozepur district of Punjab Wednesday.

Sources told PTI that the BSF has made multiple contacts and sought flag meetings with the Rangers to secure the release of its jawan but the response has ‘not been positive’ till now.

