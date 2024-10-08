Bhubaneswar: Director Vishal Mourya and producer Deependra Samal received the award for Best Odia Film for their movie Daman at the 70th National Film Awards, Tuesday.

Congratulating the team Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Best wishes to the team of Daman, which bagged the Best Odia Film honour at the 70th National Film Awards. The success at the national level will surely encourage the cinema of the states in the days to come.”

Movie’s lead actor Babushaan Mohanty, in his reaction, shared, “This day will always be special. Daman at the 70th National Film awards. Thank you Odisha for the love and blessings.. Jai Jagannath”

DAMaN, abbreviation for Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana (Malaria eradication in inaccessible areas), is a 2022 Indian Odia-language adventure drama film and helmed by director duo Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka.

PTI