Puri: Even though there was apprehensions that cyclone Amphan would cause grave damage to Puri district, it did not do so. Except for the betel vines of the Astaranga and Kakatpur blocks that were completely destroyed, the district escaped the wrath of the cyclone Amphan.

The Kakatpur and Astaranga blocks recorded rainfall of 161mm and 142mm respectively. The rains were accompanied by strong winds in these two blocks. However, at other places the wind speed never rose above 40kmph.

People were also not affected by the cyclone as they were moved to shelter homes. Residents of sea-side villages in Astaranga , Kakatpur, Brhamagiri and Puri Municipal area had been shifted to cyclone shelters Tuesday itself.

At some places some trees were uprooted while kuccha houses suffered damages. The sheds of some shops were blown off.

PNN