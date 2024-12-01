Christchurch: Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten fifty on debut followed by a career-best bowling effort from Brydon Carse (6-42) helped set up an eight-wicket win for England on fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

England’s eight-wicket win helped them to a 1-0 lead in the three-game series and improved their World Test Championship Standing point percentage to 43.75. On the other hand, New Zealand drop their point percentage to 50 per cent and their WTC Final qualification chances have taken a severe hit.

Having begun at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, just ahead by four runs on the fourth day of the first Test against England, New Zealand added 99 runs to their overnight total as Carse disrupted the host’s positive start with the bat in the morning session to bundle them out for 254 in their second innings Sunday.

Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win.

The task was completed with ease at an impressive scoring rate of 8.21, as Jacob Bethell blasted a brilliant unbeaten fifty on debut, achieved in just 37 balls as England chased down the target for the loss of two wickets.

Whereas, Carse was the Player of the Match for his 10/106, the first England seamer to take an overseas ten-wicket haul in 16 years.

Having been asked to bat, New Zealand had scored 348 in the first innings on the back of a brilliant 93 from a returning Kane Williamson. In response, England struggled at 71/4, before Harry Brook’s 171 helped the tourists to an emphatic lead of 151 runs.

England 499 (Harry Brook 171, Ben Stokes 80, Ollie Pope 77, Matt Henry 4-84) and 104 for 2 (Jacob Bethell 50*) beat New Zealand 348 (Kane Williamson 93, Glenn Phillips 58*, Brydon Carse 4-64, Shoaib Bashir 4-69) and 254 ( Daryl Mitchell 84, Carse 6-42) by eight wickets.

IANS