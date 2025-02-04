Howrah: A woman in West Bengal’s Howrah district allegedly tricked her husband into selling his kidney for Rs 10 lakh, claiming the money was needed for their daughter’s education, before eloping with her lover, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation after the husband’s family, residing in Sankrail, filed a complaint. According to the complaint, the woman had been pressuring her husband for over a year to sell his kidney to secure a better future for their 12-year-old daughter.

Eventually, the man relented, and his wife arranged a contract with a buyer, finalising the deal for Rs10 lakh. The surgery took place last month, and the husband returned home with the money.

“She asked me to rest and avoid stepping outside to recover faster,” the man told reporters. “Then one day, she left home and never returned. Later, I discovered the entire Rs10 lakh in cash, along with some other savings, was missing from our almirah.”

Read Also: 30 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri

With help from friends and acquaintances, the family tracked the woman to Barrackpore, a northern suburb of Kolkata, where she was allegedly living with her lover. The complaint further stated that the woman had been in an affair for the past year after meeting the man on Facebook.

When her husband, mother-in-law, and daughter confronted her at the Barrackpore residence, she reportedly refused to come out. Her lover allegedly warned them that she would file for divorce, accusing her in-laws of physical and mental abuse during their 16-year marriage.

The woman later denied taking any money from the family, claiming she had only taken the savings she had accumulated.

Police have obtained video footage of the confrontation and launched an investigation. Officers said they would question the woman and her alleged partner before taking further action.

PNN & Agencies