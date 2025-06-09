Bhadrak/Bhubaneswar: Bhadrak district has been ranked first among all 30 districts in Odisha for its overall performance in revenue administration. The district received the Certificate of Excellence at the Revenue Officers’ Conference-cum-Workshop, held June 4 and 5 at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The two-day event was organised for the first time by the Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Participants included key field-level officials such as tehsildars, sub-collectors, and additional district magistrates (revenue) from across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the event, joined by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh.

In his address, Majhi emphasised the critical role of revenue officers in delivering public services and implementing the Odisha Right to Public Services Act. He commended their commitment to strengthening grassroots governance and ensuring timely service delivery.

PNN