Bhubaneswar: A review meeting of Nodal Officers from 32 departments on the implementation of the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA), 2012 was held at the State Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan here Saturday.

The session, organised by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI), was chaired by CMGI executive director Vineet Bhardwaj.

The meeting focused on reviewing service applications received under ORTPSA from April 2024 to May 2, 2025, integration of services with the Central Monitoring System (CMS) Dashboard, issuance of acknowledgement receipts, and the addition or removal of services under the Act.

“Inter-departmental collaboration and robust digital infrastructure are key to ensuring timely, transparent, and accountable service delivery to citizens,” said Bharadwaj. Officials from NIC, OCAC, and CMGI presented action plans on service delivery improvements.

Discussions also focused on developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for notified services, training programs by the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, SIRD&PR, and NSS-led awareness campaigns with the Higher Education department.

