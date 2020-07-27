Bhadrak: After several persons tested positive for COVID-19 in 11 wards of Bhadrak municipality area, the administration Monday declared all 11 wards as containment zones until further orders.

Ward-9 has been shut for 72 hours effective from Monday.

Movement of both vehicles and locals has been totally prohibited to and from the containment zones. Local residents have been instructed to stay at home. Besides, all shops, business establishments, government and private institutions will remain closed during the containment period.

Supply of medicines and essential goods will be ensured by the Bhadrak Municipality.

Officials said that the decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain further spread of COVID-19.

With the help of the health department the municipality authority has already started active contact tracing and surveillance in the containment zones. Sanitisation drive has been started by the fire brigade.

It may be mentioned here that Bhadrak district reported 25 positive cases Monday, taking the total tally in the district to 546. A total 168 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals while 373 people have recovered from the disease. Two patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district while three died due to other illnesses.

PNN