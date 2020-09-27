Bhadrak: A sarpanch was beaten up by his wife for his alleged infidelity at Kuansa area under town police limits in Bhadrak district Saturday night.

After catching her husband redhanded, the woman dragged him out of his paramour’s house and thrashed him.

According to a source, the woman fell in love with the man, who is presently the sarpanch of Nuananda panchayat under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district and they married in 1997. She was also a member of panchayat samiti.

The woman had been suspecting her husband of having an extramarital affair with another woman who was living in the same village in rented accommodation. Most nights, he would never come home.

Saturday night she was informed that her husband was at his paramour’s house. After making up her mind to teach him a lesson, she immediately went there and asked her husband to come out of the house on his own. It was when he refused to go home; she forcibly entered into the house, dragged him out and rained slaps and kicks on him.

On being informed by some villagers, town police reached the spot and took the couple to police station. Later, the woman lodged a report against her husband. On the basis of her report, the cops detained her husband.

PNN