Of all the traditional sarees worn by Indian women, especially those in Bengal, are the Bengal cotton sarees. Also popularly known as the tant saree, these are traditionally women’s sarees sourced from some of the best weavers in Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Since the 15th century, Bengal cotton sarees have been the most ancient and finest weaving method in West Bengal. A Bengali flair for design, ancient Hindu influences, and Mughal patronage have all contributed to its distinctive identity. Exclusive to West Bengal, the popularity and grandeur of the Bengal cotton sarees, from the thick catchy borders and its mercerized finish, are ever-growing.

Locally procured Bengal cotton is used to weave Bengal cotton sarees. Hand-spun yarns like this result in soft, feather-light textiles such as muslin and mulmul that have been traded globally for centuries. Bengal cotton sarees can be coarser (regular cotton) or finer (combed cotton), depending on the yarn quality.

Although these sarees of cotton were originally woven with pure cotton, today, they are woven with a blend of silk and cotton for a glossier finish. The intricately designed Mughal-inspired motifs that appear as if they are floating on an almost transparent surface give the tant saree an ultra-fine feel and ethereal look.

BharatSthali, a traditional Indian saree shopping platform, has a collection of vividly appealing Tant sarees. Tant sarees, being the most comfortable of all the cotton Bengali sarees, make a daily wear regime for Indian women who love wearing sarees. The softness and transparency offered by these sarees are another pluses.

“Bengal cotton sarees are handwoven, nowadays with the help of a machine. These sarees are entirely woven from cotton. They are characterized with their broad border, decorative pallu, and a stylish silver or gold thread work, “shares the founder of BharatSthali.

BharatSthali’s Bengal cotton sarees have beautiful weaves that have been handcrafted with the love and commitment of the local and talented artisans of West Bengal, one handloom at a time. From intricate jamdanis, ancient Baluchari weaves, Kantha stitches, simple cotton tants to much more, this brand has it all.

The online handloom saree retail store is the one-stop destination to buy pure handloom Bengal cotton sarees, Tussar silk saree, Banarasi saree, Cotton saree, and Khadi saree at the best price. The brand sources its products from different kinds of materials and yarns from small weavers as well as manufacturers in India. Traditionally the brand’s primary market has been Bengal, but today they are a global brand because of their hassle-free delivery procedures and fine-quality sarees.

Bengal cotton sarees from www.bharatsthali.com makes the perfect apparel for any occasion. The eastern-Bengal sourced saree is also the most worn by most women in Bengal. The passion, love, and art for the beautiful weaves are the major source of inspiration for these beautiful Bengal cotton weaves. With each saree you get your hands upon, the online platform has a story to tell about every saree you have in mind.