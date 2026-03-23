Kendrapara: In encouraging news for environmentalists and bird enthusiasts, presence of eight species of kingfishers has been recorded in Bhitarkanika National Park, making it a significant habitat for the bird group. India is home to 12 species of kingfishers, of which eight are found in Odisha.

All these species have been observed within the 672 sq km expanse of Bhitarkanika. According to the Forest department, a census conducted in August 2025 recorded a total of 1,30,796 birds in the national park during the monsoon season.

The number of kingfishers increased by 37 compared with the 2024 figures. Despite their small size, kingfishers are known for their swift hunting skills.

They can often be seen diving from mangrove branches into the water to catch prey before returning to their perches—an activity that continues to fascinate visitors in the park.

“While one or two species of kingfishers are commonly seen across different parts of Odisha, Bhitarkanika uniquely hosts as many as eight species,” ornithologist Pramod Kumar Dhal said.

The species recorded in the park include the black-capped kingfisher, stork-billed kingfisher, white-throated kingfisher, pied kingfisher, common kingfisher, collared kingfisher, brown-winged kingfisher and blue-eared kingfisher.

Among these, the collared kingfisher and brown-winged kingfisher are rarely seen outside Bhitarkanika.

However, their population remains sparse. Notably, the blue-eared kingfisher was not sighted during the latest census. Kingfishers primarily feed on fish, prawns and crabs, along with small insects and aquatic larvae found in rivers and coastal waters.

Characterised by large heads, long beaks and short legs, these birds prefer perching on branches rather than walking on the ground.

Their activity is most noticeable between November and February.

They are often spotted waiting for prey on low-hanging branches of mangrove trees near water channels.

Experts note that kingfishers are capable of carrying prey heavier than their own body weight.

However, their population is gradually declining due to multiple factors.

Pollution from industrial discharge and shrimp farming is cited as a major threat to their survival.

In addition, habitat loss, shrinking forest cover and reduced water levels in rivers and canals are affecting their population growth, Dhal said.