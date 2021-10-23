Balasore: Ex-Minister and present Bhograi legislator Ananta Das, a resident of Padhuanpada in Balasore town, has allegedly encroached upon government wasteland in the locality.

A petition was filed in the Orissa High Court in this regard. In response to the petition, vacation Judge K R Mohapatra has directed the petitioner to file a fresh plea to the Tehsildar within 15 days.

It has been alleged that the Bhograi legislator has occupied plot No-457/991 and 457/954 under Khata 387 under Padhuanpada Mouza. These two plots are stated to be government wasteland.

Seeking interference, some intelligentsias had complained to Sadar Tehsildar in this regard, but no steps were taken against the legislator. Similarly, a petition was filed with Balasore District Magistrate September 6, 2019, but to no avail.

The tehsildar has also been directed to inquire into the allegation within four weeks and evict the encroacher, if the allegation is proved to be true.

Notably, it has been alleged that the law maker grabbed several plots in different locations during his tenures as Sadar tehsildar, BDO and executive officer of Municipality.

PNN